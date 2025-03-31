Home / India News / LIVE: Security forces in Manipur recover huge cache of arms; several insurgent group cadres arrested
LIVE: Security forces in Manipur recover huge cache of arms; several insurgent group cadres arrested

BS Web Team New Delhi
Security, Manipur Security
Security personnel conduct a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Security forces in Manipur have seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several insurgent group cadres and drug traffickers in multiple operations over the past 24 hours, Manipur Police said. The situation in the state remained tense but under control. Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across hill and valley districts. A search operation in Tengnoupal district led to the recovery of three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one IED, five kg of plastic IEDs, and other arms and ammunition.  As Eid-ul-Fitr nears, festive preparations are in full swing across India, with bustling markets in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Patna. Shoppers are busy buying clothes, dry fruits, perfumes, and traditional sweets. On the last day of Ramadan, markets see heavy footfall as women shop for burqas and salwar suits, while men purchase kurtas and pyjamas. After the evening namaz, markets remain open late into the night, with crowds gathering at city squares and intersections.  Security forces and police cordoned off an area after suspected movement of three individuals believed to be terrorists who escaped from a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sources said. On Thursday, two terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in a fierce gunfight in the Sanyal belt's remote forested area. Fresh intelligence indicated the movement of the suspected escapees in the Juthana area of the Rajbagh belt, prompting security forces to launch a search operation. A local resident reported that three suspects entered a house, requested food, and later fled into the nearby jungle on Sunday evening.

9:06 AM

Operation Brahma: NDRF begins rescue efforts at Myanmar Monastery and collapsed building site

Rescue operations have commenced at the 'U hla thein' monastery, where approximately 170 monks remain trapped, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The NDRF teams are working to evacuate them, while an army team is scheduled to visit the hospital site today and will set up medical services tomorrow.
 
Additionally, NDRF teams are planning to deploy at the Sky Villa site, where four towers, each 11 storeys high, have collapsed. Relief materials are expected to arrive tomorrow and will be distributed to the SG of the State Mahanayak Committee, Myanmar's second-highest religious authority. Around 2,000 monks are currently outside the monastery, not injured but lacking shelter and basic necessities.

8:53 AM

Delhi Police ensures tight security on Eid Al-Fitr

Delhi Police ensures tight security on Eid Al-Fitr as large crowds gather to offer namaz at Makki Jama Masjid. DCP North Raja Banthia says, “A very elaborate security arrangements have been made in North district. Officers, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed. Our social media monitoring team is doing sentiment analysis.”
 

8:38 AM

Manipur security forces recover arms, arrest insurgent groups

Manipur's security forces seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives while arresting several insurgent group members and drug traffickers in operations over the past 24 hours, the Manipur Police reported on Sunday.
 
A police statement confirmed that despite a tense situation, the overall security remained under control. Operations targeting vulnerable areas in both the hill and valley districts led to the recovery of three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one other IED, and five kilograms of plastic IEDs, alongside various firearms and ammunition, from Tengnoupal District.

Source: ANI
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

