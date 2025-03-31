LIVE: Security forces in Manipur recover huge cache of arms; several insurgent group cadres arrested

Security forces in Manipur have seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several insurgent group cadres and drug traffickers in multiple operations over the past 24 hours, Manipur Police said. The situation in the state remained tense but under control. Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across hill and valley districts. A search operation in Tengnoupal district led to the recovery of three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one IED, five kg of plastic IEDs, and other arms and ammunition. As Eid-ul-Fitr nears, festive preparations are in full swing across India, with bustling markets in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Patna. Shoppers are busy buying clothes, dry fruits, perfumes, and traditional sweets. On the last day of Ramadan, markets see heavy footfall as women shop for burqas and salwar suits, while men purchase kurtas and pyjamas. After the evening namaz, markets remain open late into the night, with crowds gathering at city squares and intersections. Security forces and police cordoned off an area after suspected movement of three individuals believed to be terrorists who escaped from a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sources said. On Thursday, two terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in a fierce gunfight in the Sanyal belt’s remote forested area. Fresh intelligence indicated the movement of the suspected escapees in the Juthana area of the Rajbagh belt, prompting security forces to launch a search operation. A local resident reported that three suspects entered a house, requested food, and later fled into the nearby jungle on Sunday evening.