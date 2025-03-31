Arun Govil meets Meerut murder accused in jail, distributes Ramayana copies

BJP leader and Meerut MP Arun Govil visited Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail, Meerut, on Sunday, where he met Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla — accused in the murder of Saurabh Rajput.

During his visit, Govil, known for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series Ramayan, distributed 1,500 copies of the Ramayan among inmates. The event was part of his ongoing ‘Ghar Ghar Ramayan’ campaign, aimed at distributing 1.1 million copies of the scripture nationwide. Since the initiative began 45 days ago in Hapur, over 11,000 copies have been distributed in the region.

Govil received a warm welcome from the prisoners, who chanted Jai Shri Ram upon his arrival. Addressing the inmates, he emphasised the importance of applying the Ramayana’s teachings in daily life.

“The inmates showed immense reverence for the Ramayan. If even a fraction of its teachings are followed, positivity can spread in society,” he said. “Distributing the Ramayana isn't enough; we must implement its teachings in daily life. Even if we adopt 10 per cent of its values, society will see positive change,” he added, as quoted by NDTV.

Saurabh Rajput murder case

The killing of Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy employee, came to light when police discovered his body inside a blue drum in Meerut. According to the police, the murder was allegedly planned by Saurabh’s wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

The police revealed that on March 4, the duo murdered Saurabh, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains inside a blue drum filled with sand and cement. Their attempt to conceal the crime unraveled during the police investigation, leading to their arrest.

Following their court appearance, the accused were attacked by lawyers in protest. According to a report by PTI, Muskan had been plotting the murder for a long time, seeking to eliminate Saurabh so she could marry Sahil. She executed the plan after Saurabh returned from his job in London. Meanwhile, Muskan’s parents have called for the death penalty for both accused.