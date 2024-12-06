Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: History, significance and why we celebrate

India celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day every year as a way to honor the valiant members and martyrs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This day honors their sacrifices and unwavering dedication to preserving the peace, freedom, and security of the country.

In remembrance of our soldiers, veterans, and Indian Armed Forces martyrs, December 7th is designated as Armed Forces Flag Day each year. This day is observed as a show of support and admiration for members of the military services who give their lives in defence of the country. Fundraising for the wellbeing of armed forces personnel and their families is another aspect of the day.

Armed Forces Flag Day: History

On December 7, 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day was established as a measure to promote the well-being of military troops. On this day, symbolic flags are flown to raise awareness of the sacrifices made by our military and to promote donations. Wearing these flags is a straightforward but heartfelt way to show respect and gratitude.

What is the significance of the Armed Forces Flag Day?

Citizens have the chance to show their appreciation for defense troops and their families on this particular day. The condition of former service members, war widows, and their dependents is directly improved by donations made on this day. Additionally, it improves the relationship between military members and civilians, promoting togetherness and a sense of patriotism.

How is Flag Day for the Armed Forces observed?

The Indian military staff organize a variety of traditional and cultural events, plays, festivals, and other entertainment activities on Armed Forces Flag Day. The military personnel distribute the tricolor or vehicle flags (red, dark blue, and light blue denoting the three divisions of the Indian Army) across the country.

The Defence Minister's committee created the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 1949. In 1993, the Indian Defense Ministry merged all related welfare funds, including those for war victims, the Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, the ex-servicemen's welfare fund, and other units, into a unified Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

In India, the local arms of the Ministry of Defense's Kendriya Sainik Board oversee the fund collection. The managing committee is in charge of it, and both official and unofficial voluntary groups keep an eye on it.