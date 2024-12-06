Farmer protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border; barricades removed

The Haryana Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse farmers who had been protesting at the Shambhu border near Ambala for over nine months. The protesters breached barricades while attempting to march towards Delhi. One farmer was detained during the protest.

The government, which previously engaged in four rounds of dialogue with the farmers earlier this year, expressed willingness to resume discussions.

Around 100 farmers, led by leaders including Surjit Singh Phool, Satnam Singh Pannu and Manjit Singh, marched towards Parliament at 1 pm on Friday. However, Sarwan Singh Pandher, another prominent leader, stayed back at the protest site. The marchers, carrying flags of their unions and the tricolour, managed to break one barricade but were stopped by security personnel with concrete blocks and barbed wires.

Farmers protest news: Internet suspended

In response to the protest, internet services were suspended in Ambala until December 9. The administration enforced strict security measures, banning gatherings of over five people. Farmers, now marching on foot instead of tractors, refuted accusations of carrying modified vehicles and emphasised their peaceful intentions.

Traffic disruptions expected

Increased security at Delhi borders may lead to traffic snarls in the National Capital Region. Earlier this week, a similar protest by Uttar Pradesh farmers caused significant inconvenience for commuters.

Farmers protest: Key demands

Farmers are advocating for legal MSP guarantees, debt waivers, pensions for farmers and labourers, no rise in electricity tariffs, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They also seek the reinstatement of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and compensation for those who died during the 2020-21 agitation.

They had earlier attempted to march to Delhi on February 13 and 21 but were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana borders at Shambhu and Khanauri. Protesters under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been stationed at these borders since then.

Security preparedness

Ahead of the march, senior police officials reviewed the Shambhu border’s security setup, deploying paramilitary forces, drones, and water cannons. Ambala Superintendent of Police Surendra Bhoria warned against unlawful actions, stressing the need for protesters to obtain clearance from Delhi Police.

The Ambala administration also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting gatherings of five or more people. Notices were issued at the protest site, and all schools in the district were closed as a precautionary measure.

Despite these restrictions, farmers called on the government to respect their democratic right to protest, urging authorities to permit the march without obstruction.