The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in at least 10 villages of Ambala district from December 6 to December 9 under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Another report stated that at least 11 villages have been affected by suspended internet services in the district.

The move aims to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public peace, news agencies reported. However, essential services like banking and mobile recharges remain operational.

The affected villages include Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru. The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on December 9.

The suspension comes as 101 farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer organisations plan to march to Delhi from their protest site at the Shambhu border. The protest, which began on November 25, centres around farmers' demand for a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, debt waivers, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and no increase in electricity tariffs.

Farmers’ stance and govt response

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher clarified that the group intends to march peacefully without breaking barricades. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We hope the government allows us to protest peacefully. The doors for talks are open from the farmers’ side.”

Meanwhile, visuals showed heavy security deployment and police barricades at the Shambhu border to prevent escalation. Traffic police have also been stationed to manage the situation.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda criticised the government for failing to fulfil its promise of implementing MSP, which has reignited the protests. “The government had earlier promised MSP but failed to deliver. We urge the government to engage in immediate dialogue with the farmers,” Hooda said.

