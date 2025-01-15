Army Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, messages to show gratitude to brave soldiers

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 each year to remember the day in 1949 when General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, handed over the reins of command of the first Indian Army to Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa (later Field Marshal).

The day honors the achievements of our country's warriors, who have exemplified the highest standards of selfless devotion, fraternity, and, most importantly, patriotism. We are pleased to state that the Indian Army is one of the best militaries in the world, vying with superpowers like China, Russia, and the United States. So, here is the list of wishes, quotes, and messages on Indian Army Day 2025.

Army Day 2025: Quotes

• "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

• "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

• "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

• "We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war" -General JJ Singh

• "I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma.

Happy Indian Army Day 2025: Wishes and Messages

• Much thanks to You for Serving Our Country and Protecting Our Freedoms!

• Without saints, we tend to be nothing… . while not in the army, we tend to be nothing… .. wish you a cheerful Indian Army Day and salute to our army.

• Let our country link up to look at Army Day to respect or overcome troopers who aim for our pride, our grins… . Cheerful Indian Army Day.

• Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Army Day 2021!

• Indian Army Day faithfully helps us to recollect all our legends who stay steadfast to protect us. Happy Army Day 2021!

• Warriors are not conceived, They are made in the Indian army. Upbeat Indian Army Day.

• Saluting all the Army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

• Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

• I am proud to be an Indian, Salute Our Soldiers on Army Day.

• Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism.