Home / India News / Army foils terrorist infiltration attempt along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army foils terrorist infiltration attempt along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army
The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Balakote area in the early hours of the day. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Army troops on Monday scuttled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, officials said.

Troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they said.

The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Balakote area in the early hours of the day.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.

The whole area has been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is underway, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Xi hails SCO's role; PM Modi's address awaited

Red alert for most of Uttarakhand; CM asks officials to maintain 24X7 vigil

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹51.50 from September 1

Rohini fire destroys 40-45 shanties in Delhi; no casualties reported

Safety, respect for women govt's foremost priority: CM Adityanath

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammuterrorist attacksterroristIndian Army

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story