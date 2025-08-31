Home / India News / Rohini fire destroys 40-45 shanties in Delhi; no casualties reported

Rohini fire destroys 40-45 shanties in Delhi; no casualties reported

fire lit up the night sky across the stretch of land, while teams of the Delhi Fire Service, police and other concerned authorities remained on the site overseeing the firefighting and relief measures

accident
According to the police, about 40 to 45 temporary huts in Bengali Basti, Shahbad Daulatpur, were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze while standing on piles of bricks from the destroyed shanties, with thick smoke filling the air. (Photo: ANI/Representative)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Several shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in the Shahbad Daulatpur area close to Rohini's Sector 18 on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to the police, about 40 to 45 temporary huts in Bengali Basti, Shahbad Daulatpur, were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze while standing on piles of bricks from the destroyed shanties, with thick smoke filling the air.

The fire lit up the night sky across the stretch of land, while teams of the Delhi Fire Service, police and other concerned authorities remained on the site overseeing the firefighting and relief measures.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received the call about the fire at 7:01 PM, after which 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the location. The fire was brought under control in about an hour and a half, around 8.30 pm. "Since it involved a cluster of shanties, 10 vehicles were sent in total to douse the fire," the official said.

In its statement, the police said that along with the fire tenders, ten ambulances also reached the scene.

"By showing a quick response, the police arrived at the site, and it was revealed that about 40 to 45 temporary huts were engulfed in fire. The blaze was subsequently brought under control, and no injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not known yet, and further enquiry is on," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Safety, respect for women govt's foremost priority: CM Adityanath

Maratha protest disrupts south Mumbai trade, traders urge govt action

Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

Motor vehicle tax not applicable if vehicle not used in 'public place': SC

Govt forms teams to assess flood damage in HP, J&K, Punjab and Uttarakhand

Topics :DelhifireRohiniAccidentFire accident

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story