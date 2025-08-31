Rohini fire destroys 40-45 shanties in Delhi; no casualties reported

Several shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in the Shahbad Daulatpur area close to Rohini's Sector 18 on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to the police, about 40 to 45 temporary huts in Bengali Basti, Shahbad Daulatpur, were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze while standing on piles of bricks from the destroyed shanties, with thick smoke filling the air.

The fire lit up the night sky across the stretch of land, while teams of the Delhi Fire Service, police and other concerned authorities remained on the site overseeing the firefighting and relief measures.