Around 1,300 youths join government service in Odisha: CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday highlighted his government's dedication to enacting transformative changes in the lives of people and underscored the primacy of public welfare in his governance approach.

The CM said this while gracing a function where 1,294 people were recruited for government jobs. He said the new employees should work with all their sincerity and commitment to serve the people.

Of the 1,294 people who joined the state government, 725 were accommodated in the school & mass education department, 280 joined the finance department and 129 were recruited in the rural development department.

Welcoming the officials, Patnaik said this is a huge achievement in our endeavour to accelerate the process of recruitment for filling up vacancies in the government.

He expressed joy over the appointment of numerous outstanding sportspersons, noting that their inclusion would serve as a source of inspiration for budding talents in the sporting arena.

Stating that "No work is small or big," Patnaik said every job has its own significance in achieving the overall goal of greater public good.

"Just remember that the people of Odisha are paying for our work and we are here to serve them," he told the new employees.