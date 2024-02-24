Around 65,000 PACS to be computerised by Aug to improve efficiency: Shah

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said around 65,000 functional Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) will be computerised by August this year to improve their efficiency.

The computerisation work has already been completed so far in 18,000 PACS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the project for computerisation in 18,000 PACS across the country.

"I am happy that out of 65,000 PACs, computerisation of 18,000 PACs has been completed. Before elections, 30,000 PACs will be done," Shah said, while addressing a conference.

By August 2024, all PACS will be computerised, the Union minister said.

In June last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the computerisation of these PACS with an outlay of Rs 2,516 crore.

The objective is to increase the efficiency of PACS, bringing transparency and accountability in their operations.

This will also help in facilitating PACS to diversify their business and undertake multiple activities/services.

Shah also highlighted that the model bylaws have been implemented by all states and Union Territories, irrespective of political parties.

With the adoption of these model bylaws, he said PACs can now diversify into new areas.

The Prime Minister formally launched 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector' with the inauguration of 11 godowns set up by PACS across 11 states.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the construction of godowns in an additional 500 PACS across the country.

On this initiative, Shah said farmers would be able to store 100 per cent of their production with the creation of new capacities.

Storage capacity in other countries is higher than production except for India, he added.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been bearing the responsibility of storage to date.

Godowns set up in PACS will provide all modernised tools for farmers, Shah said.

The cooperation minister said more than 50 initiatives have been taken in just 35 months following the creation of the cooperation ministry.