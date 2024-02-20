Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: History, importance, and more

In 1987, Arunachal Pradesh, one of India's north-eastern states accomplished full statehood, and for that reason Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day has been celebrated yearly on 20 February ever since.

Arunachal Pradesh is a place where there are natural wonders and rich cultural heritage. It is known for its breathtaking scenes, rich biodiversity, and special tribal societies.

It is where the mountains meet the sky, the forests are rich and green, and individuals are warm and inviting. Arunachal Pradesh has something for everyone, whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration.

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: History

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Until 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It acquired Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh. Officially, the state is divided into 16 districts.

The capital of the state is Itanagar in Papum Pare area. Itanagar is named after 'Ita Post', signifying 'fort of bricks', worked in the 14th century AD.

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: Importance Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is huge as it honours the official statement of Arunachal Pradesh as a state on February 20, 1987. Arunachal Pradesh has a diverse tribal community with their exceptional traditions, customs, and dialects.

The Foundation Day fills in as a stage to display this cultural abundance through lively customary dances, music, and clothing. It additionally celebrates the state's accomplishments in different areas like infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism. The celebration cultivates a feeling of solidarity and having a place among the different communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

5 interesting facts of Arunachal Pradesh • Arunachal Pradesh turned into the 24th state of India on February 20, 1987. • Arunachal Pradesh is the first Indian state to get organic certification for kiwi fruit. • Greenfield Hollongi Airport is the fourth functional airport in Arunachal Pradesh; presently renamed Donyi-Polo Air terminal.

• Agriculture, arts and crafts, weaving, cane and bamboo, horticulture, power, and mineral-based industries are Arunachal Pradesh's main industries.

• In December 2020, Tawang, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) additionally resuscitated the 1,000-year-old legacy handmade paper industry.