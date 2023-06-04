Home / India News / Arunchal Pradesh witnessed major development push under Modi govt: DyCM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday said the border state witnessed massive development in the past nine years

Press Trust of India Namsai(Arunachal Pradesh)
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday said the border state witnessed massive development in the past nine years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister of the country in 2014.

The Modi government is raising the northeast region by constructing world-class infrastructure, Mein told reporters here as part of BJP's month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' which was launched by party President J P Nadda on May 31.

"Modi conceptualised six development pillars for northeast including roadways, waterways, airways, railways, digital connectivity and hydropower development," he said, adding that the state government is also working based on these pillars.

Highlighting the success story of the nine years of the Modi government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state, Mein said that the prime minister always insisted on the development of the northeast, without which the country cannot progress.

He said to develop the border areas, the Centre had recently approved a package of Rs 44,000 crore for three mega road projects.

The projects include the two-lane Frontier Highway (1465 km) with an estimated cost of Rs 27,349 crore, two-lane inter-connectivity corridor of 1,048 km worth Rs 15,720 crore and two-lane Brahmakund (Parshuram Kund) to Chowkham road (61 km) worth Rs 915 crore. The total road length of these upcoming projects will be 2,574 km.

"The detailed project reports (DPRs) of these projects are under progress," he said.

The 2-lane Frontier Highway, to be built by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), will pass through the districts of East Kameng, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw and Changlang.

Once completed, it would help safeguard the country's borders with China and Myanmar, and control migration from border areas, besides improving tourism infrastructure.

MoRTH will also execute the 2-laning of inter-connectivity corridors which will pass through districts of Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, Longding, Changlang, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, Tawang, East Siang and West Siang, thereby bridging the gaps between NH-52 in Assam, Trans Arunachal Highway and Frontier Highway.

Mein said the Centre has launched the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) with a financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore.

The scheme is aimed at the comprehensive development of villages in the border areas to improve the quality of life of the people, which would help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in the border areas and reversing migration.

The VVP will provide funds for the development of essential infrastructure and the creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one union territory along the border of the country.

"We will also provide top-up funds in the Vibrant Village Programme along with executing standalone power projects in border areas of the state," he added.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao, who was also present on the occasion, said that in the past nine years, the Modi government served the poor and marginalised, ensured farmers benefit, provided new momentum for nari shakti, ease of living for poor and worked on Nation first foreign policy and national security.

"The contribution of Modi government to the northeastern state is immense and many revolutionary steps taken including peace agreement with various militant outfits to solve the insurgency problem in the region," Gao said.

He added that 'Sewa, Susashan and Garib Kalyan' (Service, good governance and development of the poor), are the main mantras of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years.

"The main focus of the Modi government is on, serving the poor and honouring marginalized, affordable, accessible healthcare for all, new momentum for nari shakti, infrastructure at speed and scale, empowering India's amrit peedhi, ensuring farmers' welfare among others", he said.

Presenting the report card of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Gao said that in the last nine years, policymaking in India has transformed from policy paralysis to 'decisive policy' and in terms of ranking, India has jumped from 'Fragile Five' to 'Top Five'.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Gao said that India has demolished dynasty politics, nepotism and casteism and replaced it with developmental politics.

"Earlier India's voice was ignored and today, the whole world listens when India speaks," he added.

Topics :Narendra ModiArunachal Pradesh

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

