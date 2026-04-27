Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal refuses to appear before Delhi HC judge in excise case

Arvind Kejriwal refuses to appear before Delhi HC judge in excise case

In a letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Kejriwal said he has decided to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
The former Delhi chief minister added that he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against Justice Sharma's decision (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying he will not appear in the excise case personally or through a lawyer before her, the party said on Monday.

"My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta has been broken. Therefore, I have decided to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

He further said he has made the decision by listening to the voice of his conscience.

The former Delhi chief minister added that he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against Justice Sharma's decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtAAPAam Aadmi PartyExcise Bill

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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