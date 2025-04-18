Arvind Shrivastava appointed revenue secretary in bureaucratic reshuffle

The central government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Arvind Shrivastava as the new revenue secretary in a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle. Aside from Shrivastava, the government also appointed fresh faces to head the expenditure department, as well as, a new culture secretary.

Shrivastava moves from PMO to finance ministry

A 1994 batch officer of the Karnataka cadre, Shrivastava is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. His appointment as Secretary, Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to an order from the Personnel Ministry.

Anuradha Thakur appointed secretary, economic affairs Anuradha Thakur will take on the role of secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs. Thakur is a 1994 batch IAS officer of HP cadre. The newly appointed team, under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, faces a challenging year ahead, with tight fiscal targets and ongoing global uncertainties. Before Shrivastava, Tuhin Kanta Pandey was appointed as the new Revenue Secretary in January of this year. However, by February he was appointed the 11th chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). His tenure at Sebi has been effective since March 1, 2025. Following Pandey's departure, Ajay Seth took additional charge as Revenue Secretary, handling both revenue and financial departments till the new appointment was announced.

Vumlunmang Vualnam to head expenditure dept

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam has been appointed Secretary, Department of Expenditure. He replaces Manoj Govil, who will now serve as Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Vivek Aggarwal named culture secretary

Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994 batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Culture. Aggarwal was serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue and also held the post of Director, Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

The reshuffle also includes several other appointments of senior bureaucrats to central government departments, reflecting a wider administrative restructuring by the Centre. This includes the appointment of IAS officer Santosh Kumar Sarangi as secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.