This IAS officer hosted a private Holi party - and billed the state for it

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP and former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers after allegedly billing the state government ₹1.22 lakh for a private Holi celebration.

The controversy erupted when an apparent copy of the invoice from Hotel Holiday Home of HP Tourism Development Corporation began circulating online.

The BJP condemned the action, stating that the act of forwarding the bill to the state’s General Administration Department (GAD) for payment was a “wastage of government money”.

Saxena’s conduct has also attracted criticism from retired IAS officers who are questioning the use of public funds for what they deem a personal function.

On March 14, arrangements were made for 75 guests, which included IAS, Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and their families, as part of Saxena’s retirement party. The bill also included expenses incurred on lunch for 22 drivers and other staff, the copy of the bill posted on social media showed. The bill showed the cost of food per plate for the guests was ₹1,000, totalling ₹75,000. The GST charge was ₹22,350. Lunch was also served for the drivers of the officers, totalling ₹12,870.

Saxena, who was scheduled to retire on March 31, received a six-month extension. His tenure was extended while the retirement party was on.

Violation of ethical conduct, says BJP

Also Read

Randhir Sharma, chief spokesperson of the BJP, questioned how the cash-starved state can afford such lavish spending.

BJP legislator Bikram Singh alleged that the bureaucracy does not empathise with the problems of the common people. “It is clear that this is a gross violation of democratic spirit, ethical conduct, and administrative decorum. When the state is in debt of ₹1 trillion, then such events show that the government and bureaucracy have no concern with the problems of the common people,” Singh said. Saxena violated the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1964, Singh added.