Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tap global financial hubs for investment

In pursuit of becoming a $1 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is planning to tap the world’s leading financial hubs for investment across sectors.

The Yogi Adityanath government will organise roadshows for investors in London, Singapore, Paris, Tokyo, and several other cities in the run up to the proposed UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2.0 in 2025-26 (FY26).

The state aims to attract investments of about ₹33 trillion at UP GIS 2.0, the preliminary groundwork for which has already begun.

Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation arm of the state government, will organise roadshows across US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and West Asia.

Roadshows will also be hosted in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, according to a senior government official. The roadshows are expected to begin in May or June and the UP GIS 2.0 is likely to be held in March 2026. The sectors UP will showcase to potential investors are energy, food processing, textile, semiconductor, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electric vehicles, tourism, healthcare, logistics, warehousing, electronics, etc. The state has estimated that it would require fresh investments of almost ₹110 trillion to become a $1 trillion economy by 2027. The UP GIS 1.0 was organised on February 10-12, 2023 in Lucknow. The summit fetched the Yogi government more than 27,000 investment proposals worth almost ₹40 trillion. The state is planning a “groundbreaking ceremony” to launch projects worth ₹3 trillion pertaining to UP GIS 1.0.