As country celebrates republic day, states unveil development plans

The tricolour was unfurled and parades showcasing India's rich diversity were held across the country on the 76th Republic Day on Sunday as states listed their achievements and outlined development agenda.

In a major announcement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the state will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood, asserting that it is key to peace and development of the region.

There were some anxious moments in Guwahati, Assam when a loud sound was heard in the Beharbari area. Police are investigating the incident.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function held at the Maharana Bhupal Stadium in Udaipur and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India has emerged as a global superpower under his stewardship.

He highlighted the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' as the cornerstone of India's socio-economic and political progress. While many countries are facing economic challenges due to instability, decisions are being taken strongly in India due to political stability, he said.

At the event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Khan inspected the parade in an open gypsy. It also featured several colourful cultural performances.

In Punjab and Haryana, police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Ludhiana while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted it in Patiala.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the national flag in Faridabad and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari.

In Punjab, hundreds of farmers took out tractor parades at multiple locations under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. Black flags were prominently displayed on some of the tractors.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presided over the state function at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna and said the state has so far provided government jobs to 9 lakh people and created 24 lakh employment opportunities.

"The Bihar government will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year. The state government is working in this direction," he said.

Khan also spoke about the different welfare measures and major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the state government.

The government is placing emphasis on women's empowerment and taking effective steps to provide them employment and make them self-reliant, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Choudhary said statehood and special status is a constitutional right of the people of the union territory.

Addressing the Republic Day event at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Choudhary said, "Snatching of statehood has caused deep pain, irrespective of the reasons given for this action. It has shattered the self-esteem and confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir." "The people demand restoration of statehood at the earliest. It will not only restore the self-confidence of the people but also lead to development. Jammu and Kashmir is not just a part of India but its soul," he said.

While security personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer checkposts set up to regulate traffic. Concertina wires were also not used to block the intersections in the city and mobile internet was not suspended this year.

In Assam, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said at a Republic Day function in Guwahati that the state has been able to ensure peace and work towards the development of infrastructure, social and economic growth, and environment conservation.

He said maintaining law and order, controlling crime, fighting insurgency and ensuring the safety of people and property are among the top priorities of the state government. Several militant groups have surrendered and signed peace accords in recent times, bearing testimony to these efforts, he noted.

Earlier in the day, panic gripped the state capital's Beharbari area after a loud sound was heard near the Brahmaputra vegetable market.

"It was heard around 7.45 am. After we hoisted the national flag inside our compound, we heard the sound. We came running out. There was no injury or damage to any property," an employee of Brahmaputra Bazar said.

Police said the sound was heard in the truck parking near the market and it is being examined.

Locals claimed that a similar sound was heard in Rehabari but police said it was a rumour.

An unattended bag near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Betkuchi also triggered panic.

Police said the entire area was sanitised and a thorough search was carried out by an anti-sabotage team but nothing suspicious was found.

The banned ULFA (I) purportedly sent an email to the press later in the day, claiming responsibility for "blasts" at two places in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag in Dibrugarh and said the district headquarters will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years.

In his Republic Day address in Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma said the state aims to position itself as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Agreements signed by the state at the World Economic Forum in Davos have brought investments worth over Rs 1,78,950 crores and these efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs, he said.