As Goa loses tourists to Malvan, state police cracks down on touts

Facing the menace of touts who loot and harass the tourists visiting the coastal state, the Goa police have focused on eradicating the illegal parallel services provided by these touts and have arrested many since the past many days.

According to stakeholders in the tourism sector, touts from other states have made the tiny state their earning source and are seen at every tourist spot.

As tourists mostly visit the beaches of Goa, a large number of touts are seen in the coastal belt, which has propelled the locals from Calangute and Baga in North Goa to protest against the 'dance bars' culture, drugs and prostitution in the area.

Senior citizens, women and youth, who participated in the protests, demanded that the dance bar culture along with the activities of touts should be stopped immediately as it is bringing a bad name to Goa.

According to locals, wherever illegal acts like prostitution, dance bars and others are available these touts play their role to bring the customers and earn by looting the tourists. There are many instances where tourists were promised a massage and were robbed by these touts by luring them to secluded places.

Since the last one year, after taking charge of the tourism ministry, Rohan Khaunte has been vocal against the illegal activities and the touts who harass the tourists.

He has expressed apprehension that because of touts the coastal state has tough competition from Malvan (in Maharashtra) in water sports.

Khaunte had said that touts are harming the water sports activities by trying to divert the tourists from Goa to other places.

"We want to ensure that this traditional activity continues in our state, but in the right manner. Today, without opting for new technology we cannot go ahead. We have competition from Malvan in water sports.

"Competition has increased. There are illegal touts in water sports activities. Parasailing enthusiasts are charged Rs 800, of which the touts take away Rs 450 and the operators get a mere Rs 350. We want an operator, who is a Goan, to earn the whole amount of Rs 800," Khaunte said.

Narrating an incident about how touts charge extra money from tourists, he said that in Calangute he witnessed one person charging Rs 3,000 for parasailing, which actually should cost Rs 800.

"They were doing it in front of me. I stopped it immediately. If the regulated system does not come into force, it will create a major issue for the tourism sector," Khaunte said.

He reiterated that Goa is facing tough competition from Malvan and other places in water sports.

According to him, touts are the biggest problem in the tourism sector, who take the maximum share and the actual water sports operators get less money.

In November last year, while prohibiting the unauthorised sale of water sports tickets, the Goa government had warned of taking action against those who offer packages to tourists outside Goa in places like Malvan in Maharashtra and Karwar in Karnataka.

The order issued by the tourism department stated that violators will be fined Rs 5,000, which may go up to Rs 50,000 or shall be liable for action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources informed that some touts entice tourists visiting the beaches of Goa by offering them sea ride packages in neighbouring states.

"If we don't act now, then we may suffer in regard to tourism. Tourists may start going to neighbouring states, " Khaunte had said.

Khaunte on many occasions had stated that he had taken steps to eradicate touts and illegal activities from the beaches of Goa and other tourism spots.

To discourage their activities, the Goa police have decided to create a database of the arrested touts to take further action against them.

The Calangute police have arrested more than 34 touts operating in its jurisdiction since the last few days under the Tourist Trade Act 1982. Under this Act, a first-time offender is fined Rs 5,000.

If the same accused commits a second crime, the fine amount goes up to Rs 50,000 and there is also provision for imprisonment if the person commits a third crime.

"I have been pointing out how tourists face bad experiences because of these touts. It's good that the police have started to act against them," Khaunte said.

