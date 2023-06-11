Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips 7.7%, AAP's 'maha rally' and more

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" located over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5 kmph and is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours. According to IMD, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15. Read more...
Unemployment rate dips 7.7% in May on decline in labour participation: CMIE
The unemployment rate in India fell to 7.7 per cent in May due to a decline in the labour participation at 441.9 million, according to a data released by private economic think tank CMIE. Unemployment rate in India among people aged 15 years and above fell to 7.7 per cent in May 2023, from 8.5 per cent in the previous month, CMIE's Natasha Somayya K said in an analysis on its website. Read more...
Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine
Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has been declared as "preferred bidder" for an iron ore mine in Goa. The government of Goa had invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the state, the company said in a regulatory statement. Read more...
Security stepped up ahead of AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance
Elaborate security measures have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a "Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said. The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson claimed. Read more...
India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Saturday expressed confidence that India’s GDP growth in FY23 may come in higher than 7.2 per cent once finalised in February 2026.
“India’s GDP growth estimates are presented six times, the final estimate for FY23 will actually be with us in January-February 2026. And my expectation and belief is that when the final number for FY23 is frozen in February 2026, it will be more than 7.2 per cent,” the CEA said in Kolkata at a session on “The Decade of India’s Growth and Prosperity – the Beginning” organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce. Read more...