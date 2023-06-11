Home / India News / India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces here beginning Sunday during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces here beginning Sunday during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to combating cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy.

A 15-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its director general (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in Delhi on Saturday. Border Security Force (BSF) DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen and senior officers of the force welcomed them at the airport, officials said.

The four-day talks will conclude on June 14 at a BSF camp in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

"The conference is being organised to discuss the border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces."

"Discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Further, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), the spokesperson said.

This will be the 53rd edition of the talks and the last such meeting was held in July last year when the BSF delegation travelled to Dhaka.

The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long international border with Bangladesh on India's eastern flank.

These talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but they were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternately travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

A senior BSF officer had earlier told PTI that the relations between the two countries and their border forces are very good and the conference is expected to enhance these ties.

A 'joint record of discussions' will be signed by the two sides at the end of the conference.

Also Read

Bangladeshi villagers attack BSF jawans, snatch weapons; two injured

India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister

India, Bangladesh share ties; can't undermine bilateral relations: Shah

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

'India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region'

High-level teams visit Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to probe tiger deaths

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD

Ensure drivers of DTC bus drive properly: Delhi Court to transport ministry

Indian sailors who were detained in Nigeria return home after 9 months

Indian-American LGBTQ members urge PM Modi to support equal rights in India

Topics :New DelhiBangladesh

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story