As if PM will bowl, Shah will bat: Raut's dig on WC final's appearance

Taking a dig at the BJP ahead of the World Cup final between hosts India and five-time champions Australia, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the championship clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium had the appearance of an event of the saffron party than a cricketing spectacle.

Borrowing from the cricketing terminology to have a go at the BJP, Raut said, "It looks as if PM Modi will bowl, Amit Shah will bat and BJP leaders will man the boundary as the World Cup final unfolds today."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The final between the two-time champions and the five-time winners is being staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is acknowledged as the biggest cricketing arena in the world.

In a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in attendance at the match later in the day, Raut said, "There is no need to bring politics into cricket but it is being done in Ahmedabad."

"I won't be surprised if we get to hear later, should India win the World Cup, that we lifted the trophy because PM Modi was in attendance. Anything can happen in the country these days," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

The final features the two cricketing giants 20 years after they last met in the championship clash for the 2003 edition at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India finished on the losing side then.

The hosts are eyeing a payback this time.