40 bike taxi drivers approach Delhi minister seeking relief from ban

A group of 40 bike taxi drivers have sought Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's intervention against any enforcement or action by the city government against them.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
The Delhi government launched a crackdown against bike taxis in February.

In a memorandum submitted to Gahlot's office, the group said the Delhi government is adamant about banning their services.

"We will face difficulties in meeting household expenses, getting our children educated and getting our parents treated," read the memorandum.

The memorandum also said that while the delivery services continued unabated, the bike taxi drivers were being "targeted".

The Supreme Court had on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order that essentially allowed Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal at the Supreme Court granted liberty to the two aggregators to request an urgent hearing of their pleas by the Delhi HC.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the government will write to the aggregators and also appeal to them through the media to comply with the Supreme Court order or face action.

The bench, which stayed the May 26 order of the Delhi HC, also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission that the final policy will be notified before the end of July.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

