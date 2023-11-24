Home / India News / ASAP Kerala partners with German firm dSPACE to provide skilled manpower

ASAP Kerala partners with German firm dSPACE to provide skilled manpower

As part of the agreement, dSPACE will collaborate with ASAP Kerala to recruit 100 candidates who successfully complete specific skill training

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Steady emergence and maturation of technologies have created important tools for businesses to rely on

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

ASAP Kerala, the state-run skill development agency under the Higher Education Department, has forged astrategic partnership with dSPACE, a global leader in mechatronics system software technology based in Germany, to provide jobs for skilled youth in
the state.

The German firm inaugurated its India operations at Kinfra Park at nearby Kazhakoottam recently.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of the agreement, dSPACE will collaborate with ASAP Kerala to recruit 100 candidates who successfully complete specific skill training.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Usha Titus, Chairperson, and MD of ASAP Kerala, and Franklin George, Managing Director of dSPACE, at a special ceremony held at the office of Ishita Roy, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education on Thursday.

Commenting on the partnership, Ishita Roy stated that the state government's commitment to higher education, outstanding skill development initiatives, and the availability of top talent make Kerala an attractive destination for foreign companies.

"The collaboration with dSPACE will go a long way in providing better job opportunities for the youth of Kerala," she said.

dSPACE will hire candidates who have required skills, from the state with the support of ASAP Kerala, a statement here said.

Both parties have also agreed to develop industry-relevant skill courses.

ASAP will conduct specialised courses and training to enhance the employability of candidates, it said, adding that this strategic partnership also ensures employment opportunities for eligible candidates in the state.

The event was attended by Rajshree, Director Technical Education, A Praveen, Registrar of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Elmer Schmidt, Vice- President of dSPACE, Laiju IP Nair, Head of ASAP Kerala Placement Division, Basil Amanullah, Associate Director and K Sankaran, Programme Manager, the statement added.

Also Read

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth

Top headlines: India's outward FDI shrinks, HCL Tech to acquire ASAP group

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Union Min VK Singh reaches Uttarkashi tunnel site to inspect rescue ops

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: CM Dhami tracks ops from temporary office camp

Goa poised to become nurturing ground for startup creativity: IT minister

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel

Govt may ask 16th Finance Commission to include HDI, SDG in formula

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kerala govtSkill TrainingSkill developmentJobs IndiaKerala

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story