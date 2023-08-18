Home / India News / Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates first 3D-printed post office in Karnataka

The 3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method

ANI
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India's first post office constructed using 3D printing technology!

The inauguration of the 1100 square feet post office was held in Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar.

"A new picture of India that we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology. Nobody thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever imagined that India would emerge as a developer and manufacturer of telecom technology. Nobody ever thought that the country would be able to design and manufacture a world-class train", said Minister Vaishnaw.

Further, praising the government, the Union Minister said, "It has been possible because the country has got a decisive leadership and a leader who has faith in his countrymen's capabilities".

The 3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method.

About a year back, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati constructed a 3D printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of an indigenous research and development program.

