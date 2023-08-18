National Couples Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and quotes

The world is celebrating National Couples Day today, August 18, 2023. The day is celebrated every year by couples to cherish the love and togetherness among each other. It recognises the unique bond between couples, who are creating memories, and life's precious moments, and sharing the joy and challenges firmly in the path of togetherness.

Two people in love celebrate National Couples Day with joy and enthusiasm all over the country. This day offers a special opportunity for both partners to express their love towards each other and make them feel special.

National Couples Day: History National Couples Day Day was first celebrated in 2010 when a US company started this trend to promote its product. However, the trends became popular and eventually emerged as a celebration of relationship goals. The event now has become a global event that couples across the world celebrate with full enthusiasm.

National Couples Day: Significance National Couples Day is a special occasion that honours couples in romantic relationships. This day is dedicated to honouring such couples and encouraging them to spend quality time, share their feelings, strengthen their emotional bond and express their affection.

In a relationship, often couples observe a period when the love among them fades away, and they start sidelining each other and start giving attention to another family member. Although it's important in a relationship to understand each other and share feelings of love and care to keep the spark alive.

How do couples celebrate this special Day?

This is a special day for couples to strengthen their romantic relationship. To celebrate the day, they organise several activities to make the day memorable for each other such as

They plan a date night with each other

They go for a movie night

Exchange gifts with each other to show their love

Write letters to each other expressing their feelings

Prepare a meal together at home,

Go for a vacation to create memories and many more things

National Couples Day: Wishes

“To the most amazing couple I know, I wish you all the happiness and goodness in your life. Wishing you both a very Happy Couples Day.”

“Some couples are so full of love and respect for each other that they always motivate others to be the same and you are one of those couples. Wishing you a very Happy Couples Day.”

“If there is one couple whom I always look up to then it's you. May you always keep loving each other the way you do. Happy Couples Day.”

“The kind of chemistry and compatibility you both share is truly inspiring. I wish you are always blessed with happiness. Happy Couples Day to you.”

“You two have come a long way. You two have seen many good and happy times together. You two rock when you are together. Happy Couples Day.”

National Couples Day: Quotes