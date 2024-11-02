Ashwini Vaishnaw visits New Delhi station to review passenger amenities

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi railway station on Friday evening to review passenger amenities and travel arrangements during the ongoing festive rush.

After speaking to some of the passengers waiting on the platforms for their trains, Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction over the crowd management by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and rail officials.

Some of the passengers also said that they did not face any difficulty in reaching the platforms due to proper crowd management.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vaishnaw praised the initiatives taken by the railway officials for a smooth travel experience.

He also praised the passengers for their cooperation in maintaining order at the station.

According to Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways operated 4,500 special trains during Diwali and Chhath festivals last year and the number of such special trains has been increased to 7,435 this year.

"Till October 31, 51 lakh people travelled on these special trains to reach their respective destinations," the minister said.