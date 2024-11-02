Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ashwini Vaishnaw visits New Delhi station to review passenger amenities

Ashwini Vaishnaw visits New Delhi station to review passenger amenities

Speaking to mediapersons, Vaishnaw praised the initiatives taken by the railway officials for a smooth travel experience

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister
Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi railway station on Friday evening. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi railway station on Friday evening to review passenger amenities and travel arrangements during the ongoing festive rush.

After speaking to some of the passengers waiting on the platforms for their trains, Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction over the crowd management by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and rail officials.

Some of the passengers also said that they did not face any difficulty in reaching the platforms due to proper crowd management.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vaishnaw praised the initiatives taken by the railway officials for a smooth travel experience.

He also praised the passengers for their cooperation in maintaining order at the station.

According to Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways operated 4,500 special trains during Diwali and Chhath festivals last year and the number of such special trains has been increased to 7,435 this year.

"Till October 31, 51 lakh people travelled on these special trains to reach their respective destinations," the minister said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Railways renews MoU with Switzerland to boost technical cooperation

Cabinet approves 2 railway projects worth Rs 6,798 cr in Bihar and Andhra

Rs 14,700 crore allocated for rail development in Madhya Pradesh: Vaishnaw

Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw to travel in Kavach fitted train for efficiency trial in Rajasthan

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawRailway MinisterRailway Ministry

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story