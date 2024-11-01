No 'severe' AQI cities in India for third consecutive year post-Diwali

For the third consecutive year, India saw no city exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 401—the threshold for 'severe' air quality—on the day after Diwali, a sharp contrast to years past. This Diwali’s aftermath was markedly cleaner, with only 12 cities reporting 'very poor' air quality compared to 53 cities last year, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The CPCB data is based on the average of the past 24 hours. An AQI of 50 or below is considered ‘good,’ while ‘satisfactory’ falls between 51–100. A ‘moderately polluted’ reading ranges from 101–200, ‘poor’ extends from 201–300, ‘very poor’ between 301–400, and anything above 400 is deemed ‘severe’.

Historically, the post-Diwali haze has lingered, especially with winter weather compounding the pollution from firecrackers. However, recent improvements reflect a shift: 2020 and 2021 were the most polluted years, with AQIs in the 'severe' range in 12 cities in 2020 and 22 cities in 2021.

In 2024, Ambala registered the highest AQI at 367 the day after Diwali, while previous years had even starker readings: Begusarai led in 2023 with an AQI of 382, Jodhpur topped 2022 at 337, Noida recorded 475 in 2021, and Jind marked 457 in 2020.

The national capital breathed relatively better air post this Diwali, with an AQI of 339 in the ‘very poor’ category. The worst post-Diwali AQI levels in Delhi were recorded in 2021 and 2020, with AQIs of 462 and 435, respectively.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi of the Ministry of Earth Sciences forecasts that the city’s air will hover at the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category from Saturday through Monday. The longer-term view isn’t much brighter either—as the next six days are expected to see air quality locked in the ‘very poor’ range.

This slight increase in air pollution likely stems from firecracker violations across Delhi despite the ban in place. Compounding the issue are familiar seasonal factors: the onset of winter brings cooler, denser air that traps pollutants, while road dust, vehicle emissions, and stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana contribute to Delhi’s annual dip in air quality.

However, external pollution sources like stubble burning are on a sharp decline, easing the strain on air quality across hundreds of cities. According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, stubble burning incidents have dropped from 16,329 last year to just 8,515 in 2024—a remarkable shift from the 45,816 cases reported in 2020.