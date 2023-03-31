Home / India News / Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state

General News
Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on Thursday held a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border issue between the two states.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, "Himanta Biswa ji and my shared commitment are to resolve the long pending border issues between the two friendly states. We are working hard to find an amicable solution. Happy that we have both made substantial progress."

"The CM-level meeting on the Assam-Arunachal border was held today at Guwahati in an ambience of camaraderie and cooperation to resolve all outstanding issues! As per the vision of HPM @narendramodi ji and under the guidance of HM @AmitShah ji, we are working towards resolving the vexed issue," Khandu tweeted.

In another tweet, CM Khandu said, "The Regional Committees of both States have tirelessly worked by appreciating the ground realities and recommending the way forward. Discussed all the issues threadbare which required guidance at this forum and suggested a way forward."

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and several rounds of talks between the Regional Committees were held in recent times.

The Regional Committee jointly visited the area for the first time after the Namsai Declaration was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu last year.

Topics :AssamArunachal PradeshPolitics

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Also Read

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes

No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM Pema Khandu

BJP hires goons from outside state to orchestrate communal riots: Mamata

Atiq conviction: Judge, lawyers and ex-minister get additional security

Bihar Youtuber gets 3 days' police custody for fake videos of attacks

What is behind untimely rains in Delhi; what to expect in coming days?

Death toll in Indore temple tragedy rises to 35, search on for one

Next Story