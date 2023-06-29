Home / India News / Delhi police beef up security amid ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha

Delhi police beef up security amid ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak also ensured the deployment of security forces and said that the top most law and arrangements are made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha

ANI
Delhi police

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Delhi police have beefed up security amid the ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday and said that the security of the people is their top priority.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain said, "Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic."

He also said that around 1000 district police personnel are present and outside force is also supporting them.

"Around 1,000 district police personnel are present here. An outside force is also supporting us," he said.

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak also ensured the deployment of security forces and said that the top most law and arrangements are made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

"Topmost security and law and order arrangements have been made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Adequate deployment of security forces have been done, seniors officials are on the field," he said.

Further, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid and said that India will be the only country where followers of all religions live and celebrate festivals together.

"Eid greetings to all the countrymen. India will be the only country where followers of all religions live and we all celebrate festivals related to all religions together, that's why it is called 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', he said while talking to the reporters.

Naqvi also prayed for the peace and progress of the people of the country.

"May the country be successful in taking forward peace, progress and empowerment of the people, this is our prayer," he said.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi offered namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmere Gate, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu'l-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

