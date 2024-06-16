Assam CM reviews flood preparedness at Kaziranga, security deployed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting at Kaziranga with the civil and police administration and Kaziranga authority to ensure the safety and security of the animals at Kaziranga National Park, especially during the flood season and asked the concerned functionaries to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up the response system.

During the meeting held on Saturday, Chief Minister Sarma said that three new commando battalions have been deployed in Kaziranga to ensure that no animals are killed in accidents while crossing the national highway and no poacher taking the opportunity of the flood situation to kill the wild animals.

He also said that around 600 personnel of a new forest battalion will also be pressed into service in Kaziranga National Park during the flood season.

The Chief Minister during the meeting also took stock of the loss of land of the Kaziranga National Park primarily due to the swift flow of river water.

He said that as a result of this, a sizeable chunk of the forest land of the park has been lost. Given this, he announced that a joint task force would be formed taking experts from the Forest Department, Water Resources Department and the Kaziranga National Park to study the phenomena and recommend remedial steps.

"The team will submit its report within 45 days to the government. Based on the recommendations, the government will take appropriate steps to address the menace of soil erosion in the park," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that around 20 marine engine boats will be pressed into service in Kaziranga to help the forest department intensify its vigil in and around the park to thwart the possible movements of the poachers.

The Chief Minister during the meeting also said that since the action of the government to evict illegal encroachment in the Bura Chapori yielded good results and animals from the park have started visiting the place, the government would also deploy a commando battalion in Bura Chapori area for the safety and security of the wild animals.

Considering the rise of tourist inflow in Kaziranga National Park which touched 3,27000 in the last tourist season, Sarma asked the Forest Department to prepare a video documentary highlighting the unique features of Kaziranga National Park as well as other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state for information of the tourists.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Social Welfare Minister Ajanata Neog, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Deputy Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and senior officers of the government were present at the meeting.