Assam CM urges ULFA(I) to refrain from activity jeopardising Assam's future

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon proscribed ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the youth when the state is poised to "become a powerhouse" in the next ten years. The planting of bombs across the state on August 15 is a "matter of deep concern which may affect the ongoing growth and development of the state", Sarma said at The Assam Tribune's Dialogue 2024' here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are marching strongly and resolutely. I am sure if the state remains peaceful, the eco-system remains the same and there is cooperation and enthusiasm among the youth, then we will become a powerhouse in India's landscape in the next ten years'', Sarma said.

There is, however, deep concern regarding the planting of explosives across the state, he said, adding, "I take this platform to urge the ULFA(I) chief not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the state's youth".

The police had unearthed bomb-like substances from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) had claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day.

In a democracy, there would be "conflict and clashes of ideas but it must be ensured that Assam remains secure and peaceful, the chief minister said.

There may be differences but these can be solved through negotiations and in many other ways but not by 'creating terror in our own motherland'', he added.

More From This Section

"We have to first secure our own motherland then we can find a solution to any problem. A state cannot prosper if more problems are created in the guise of resolving a crisis,' Sarma said.

The recent outburst of some organisations against non-Assamese communities has sent a wrong signal outside the state, the chief minister said.

'We must realise that many aspiring and brilliant Assamese youth reside outside the state to earn their livelihood. I encourage them to do so as the country is ours and we can go everywhere', he said.

'If Assam wages a war against the non-Assamese here, the same can happen against the Assamese residing outside Assam. Then where will our youth go," he asked.