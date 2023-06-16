Home / India News / Assam flood: Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help victims in affected areas

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked his party workers in Assam to help the victims in flood-affected areas and provide all possible support to the local administration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked his party workers in Assam to help the victims in flood-affected areas and provide all possible support to the local administration in rescue and relief work.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Thursday with nearly 29,000 people reeling under the deluge in three districts of the state due to incessant rain, according to an official bulletin.

Taking to twitter, Kejriwal said, "Heavy rains and floods are affecting life in Assam,"

"I appeal to all the local workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to serve the victims in the flood-affected districts and provide all possible help to the administration in rescue and relief work," he added.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 28,800 people were hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 23,500 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 people and Dhemaji with almost 1,500 people affected, it added.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

