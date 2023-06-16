Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall



The intensity of the cyclone has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated on June 6, made landfall with a sustained wind speed of 115-125 km in the coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening.



He added that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director, said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch.

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know

1. At least two people have died and 22 others were injured in Gujarat on Thursday.



3. So far, 74,350 people have been moved to temporary shelters in coastal districts of Kutch, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Rajkot, and Porbandar. 2. The IMD has sounded an 'orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan — Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, and nearby places — and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.



5. Nearly 99 trains, running through, originating or terminating in Gujarat, were cancelled or short-terminated, the Western Railway said. 4. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of the state road and building department, and 397 teams of the state electricity department were deployed across the state.



7. Almost 12 hours after the cyclone made landfall at Jakhau port, Kutch is still reeling under the fury of Biparjoy. 6. As many as 23 animals have been killed and heavy rains with gusty winds brought down 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages.



9. As per primary reports, Naliya and Jakhau in Abdasa and Dayapar in Lakhpat are the worst affected areas. 8. On Friday morning, gusty winds and rain continued to sweep across Kutch and communication lines remained down in some parts.

10. The IMD has predicted that gusting winds and rains will persist in Kutch till the afternoon at least on Friday before the cyclone crosses over to Rajasthan.