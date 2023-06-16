Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall

At least two people have died in Gujarat following landfall of cyclone Biparjoy; the IMD has sounded an 'orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated on June 6, made landfall with a sustained wind speed of 115-125 km in the coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening.
The intensity of the cyclone has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director, said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch.
He added that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know
1. At least two people have died and 22 others were injured in Gujarat on Thursday.

2. The IMD has sounded an 'orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan — Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, and nearby places — and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.
3. So far, 74,350 people have been moved to temporary shelters in coastal districts of Kutch, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Rajkot, and Porbandar.

4. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of the state road and building department, and 397 teams of the state electricity department were deployed across the state.
5. Nearly 99 trains, running through, originating or terminating in Gujarat, were cancelled or short-terminated, the Western Railway said.

6. As many as 23 animals have been killed and heavy rains with gusty winds brought down 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages.
7. Almost 12 hours after the cyclone made landfall at Jakhau port, Kutch is still reeling under the fury of Biparjoy.

8. On Friday morning, gusty winds and rain continued to sweep across Kutch and communication lines remained down in some parts.
9. As per primary reports, Naliya and Jakhau in Abdasa and Dayapar in Lakhpat are the worst affected areas.

10. The IMD has predicted that gusting winds and rains will persist in Kutch till the afternoon at least on Friday before the cyclone crosses over to Rajasthan.




Also Read

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall in Gujarat today: 10 things you must know

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Reducing duty on refined oil imports won't cool prices: Edible oil firms

Gopichand Hinduja takes over as chairman of $34.5 billion-worth group

Help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy: Kejriwal to AAP workers

PM Modi calls for deliberations on food security at G20 agri conference

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed; Rajnath backs decision

Topics :CycloneGujarat

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story