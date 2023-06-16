Gopichand Hinduja takes over as chairman of $34.5 billion-worth group



After a long period of illness, Srichand Hinduja died on May 17 at his home in London. He was remembered by over 2,500 guests at a prayer meeting held for him on Thursday in Mumbai. Gopichand Hinduja has taken over as chairman of the $34.5 billion-worth Hinduja Group following the death of his brother, Srichand Hinduja last month, according to media reports. Srichand Hinduja was 87 years old.



Gopichand Hinduja said that his brother was the center of their universe and showed them the way to live in peace and harmony with one another, according to their family's principles and values. “Srichand Hinduja was not just a wealth creator but an employment generator…creating 2 lakh jobs across 48 countries. The Indian government has enjoyed a very good relationship with this Group. During Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s tenure, the Group extended special assistance to the country,” Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said in a video message from Delhi.



Srichand Hinduja was the eldest son of Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, the founder of the Hinduja group who started his journey in Sindh, in undivided India. In 1914, the founder moved his base to Mumbai and set up an international base in Iran, where the group did exceedingly well for six decades. Gopichand Hinduja, who was the co-chairman of the Hinduja Group, oversees a diverse global business empire that spans several sectors such as automotive, oil and specialty chemicals, infrastructure, and power.