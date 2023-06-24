Home / India News / Assam flood situation grim, death toll at 3, over 4 lakh people hit

Assam flood situation grim, death toll at 3, over 4 lakh people hit

The water level of the Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Nematighat in Jorhat

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Photo: ANI

Jun 24 2023
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday with the death toll rising to three and over 4 lakh people across 15 districts reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said.

Most of the rivers in the state continued to be in spate, it said.

The flood waters claimed the life of a man in Nalbari district, taking the total toll to three so far, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its report.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Nematighat in Jorhat.

Altogether, 4,07,771 people, including 1,67,538 women and 53,119 children, are reeling under the impact of the deluge, the report said.

The affected districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur.

Bajali is the worst-affected district with 2,21,58 people suffering from the deluge, followed by Nalbari with 40,068 and Lakhimpur with 22,060.

Altogether 220 relief camps have been set up with 81,352 people staying there.

The authorities have set up relief distribution centres with the highest of 57 in Bajali and 34 in Nalbari.

Altogether 1,118 villages have been inundated and 8469.56 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

A total of 964 animals were washed away during the day, while 4,10,055 others have been affected.

Altogether four embankments have been breached in Darrang district, while 15 others have been damaged in Nalbari, Golaghat, Kamrup and Biswanath.

The flood waters have also damaged 157 roads in the affected districts and a bridge in Dhubri.

Landslides have been reported from Karimganj district following heavy rainfall, the report said.

