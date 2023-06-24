Home / India News / Did not ask for exemption from trials, just for time to prepare: Wrestlers

Did not ask for exemption from trials, just for time to prepare: Wrestlers

Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat have been demanding arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sakshi Malik

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Facing opposition from fellow wrestlers for receiving exemption from Asian Games trials, the protesting wrestlers on Saturday denied demanding such a favour from IOA and said they will quit wrestling if it is proved.

London Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday questioned if these grapplers were agitating to get such favours and exhorted the junior wrestlers, their coaches and parents to raise voice against this injustice.

"We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare," said Sakshi after going live on social media.

"If you had problems with one-bout trial, you should have gone to the sports minister. But you chose to spread poison through social media," Bajrang said.

"We are ready to quit wrestling if it is proved that we asked for exemption. We never wrote any letter for exemption."

It was first reported by PTI on Thursday that six protesting wrestlers -- the trio, Bajrang's wife Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi's husband Satywart Kadian and Jitender Kinha -- will have to win just one bout against the winner of stage-one trials to be on the Indian team for the Asian Games and World Championships.

The wrestlers also vowed to continue their fight.

"We will continue our fight till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is punished, we are waiting for chargesheet," Vinesh said.

Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat have been demanding arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Also Read

BAI starts trials for Asian Games Selection to be held in Hangzhou, China

Protesting wrestlers want to train in US to prepare for Asian Games trials

Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Protesting wrestlers are being pressured to compromise, says Sakshi Malik

Wrestlers express intent to take part in Asian Games selection trials

Quality of telecom service to suffer in Delhi due to NDMC new norms: DIPA

PM monitoring Manipur situation, no death since Jun 13: Shah at party meet

K T Rama Rao demands MGNREGA-like job guarantee scheme for urban poor

Negotiating with Centre for rice for Anna Bhagya scheme: K'taka CM

Telangana CM to launch 'podu' land pattas distribution on June 30

Topics :Woman wrestlerAsian GamesSakshi Malik

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story