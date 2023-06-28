Home / India News / Assam floods affect preparations for Eid al-Adha celebration in Barpeta

Assam floods affect preparations for Eid al-Adha celebration in Barpeta

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, 225 hectares of cropland in Barpeta district are currently underwater. (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
While preparations for the Eid al-Adha celebration are in full swing in other places, thousands of people in the flood-hit Barpeta district of Assam are worried.

More than 67,000 people from 93 villages in the Barpeta district have been affected by the floods.

The villagers of as many as 15 villages Bhella area in the lower Assam district said that due to floods, they would not be able to celebrate Eid al-Adha this year.

Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Shilla village near the Bhella area said that as many as 15-20 villages are affected by the flood.

"People are facing lots of problems. The flood waters submerged our Eidgah Maidan and we are very worried about this," Rafiqul Islam said.

Rakibul Islam, another flood-affected villager said that due to the flood, they wouldn't be able to celebrate Eid.

"We will have to move to another place to celebrate Eid. There is a lot of water in our Eidgah," Rakibul Islam said.

Gulab Ali said that the prices of vegetables, and other items are rising skyrocketing due to floods.

"Many people are still living in relief camps because flood water is still in their houses," Gulab Ali said.

Nazrul Bhuyan said that people are facing many problems.

"We don't know how we can celebrate the Eid. The prices of vegetables and other items are rising too much," Nazrul Bhuyan said.

Najeeb Ali Ahmed, a teacher in the Bhella area said that people are facing many problems.

"Due to the flood, it will be difficult for us to celebrate Eid this time. We are very much worried about this," Naeeb Ali Ahmed said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, 225 hectares of cropland in Barpeta district are currently underwater.

In the last 48 hours, three children died in the district after drowning in flood waters taking the state death toll to six.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

