Home / India News / Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal after search op conducted: Police

Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal after search op conducted: Police

During the time, 112 empty cases of different calibres, two live rounds of 12 bore gun, 12 empty cartridges of Barrel and two local made explosives were recovered

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas in the violence-hit Manipur, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Imphal East district in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

"During the last 24 hours, State Police and Central forces conducted a search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. A total of 10 arms and 239 ammunition were recovered from the Imphal East district," Manipur Police said in a statement.

During the time, 112 empty cases of different calibres, two live rounds of 12 bore gun, 12 empty cartridges of Barrel and two local made explosives were recovered during the search operation at Serou Mamang Leikai Part, they said.

According to the police, the situation in the northeastern state is tense in some places but it is improving in most places with almost no untoward incident during the last 24 hours.

The security personnel are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas across the state.

Earlier on Monday, a combined team of police and central forces conducted a search operation in the general area of Kairang Awang Leikai, Khomidok and Heikrumakhong.

"In the operation, five persons were arrested and three arms, 21 ammunitions and two vehicles were recovered during the operation," police added.

As the operation continued on Tuesday at Kairang area another seven arms and 218 ammunitions were recovered, police said.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Arms, ammunition 'looted' from armouries: CBI visit crime scenes in Manipur

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Uttarakhand CM lays foundation for Aroma Park in Kashipur, allots plot

Adipurush row: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir

LIVE: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir over Adipurush

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrups

Breeding of mosquito larvae found on premises of 226 schools: MCD

Topics :Manipurviolence

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story