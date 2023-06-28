Home / India News / Adipurush row: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir

Adipurush row: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir

The High Court has also asked the Centre what action can be taken under Cinematograph Act 1952

ANI
Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Allahabad High Court on Tuesday allowed an application to include Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of 'Adipurush', as a respondent in a plea seeking a stay on the film's screening.

The court also issued a notice to Muntashir Shukla.

The High Court has also asked the Centre what action can be taken under Cinematograph Act 1952.

The next hearing is on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of Adipurush.

During a hearing on a plea about certain contentious dialogues in 'Adipurush', the court asked "What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?"

The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing.

The petition was filed by advocate Kuldeep Tiwari.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release.

From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya' and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki'.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

Also Read

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

Allahabad High Court slams makers, censor board over Adipurush dialogues

LIVE: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir over Adipurush

Adipurush garners Rs 340 crore on box office within three days of release

Cine workers' association writes to PM Modi asking for ban on Adipurush

Uttarakhand CM lays foundation for Aroma Park in Kashipur, allots plot

LIVE: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir over Adipurush

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrups

Breeding of mosquito larvae found on premises of 226 schools: MCD

J&K L-G issues Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in Doda accident

Topics :Allahabad High CourtHigh CourtBollywoodHindi moviesAllahabad

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story