Home / India News / Assam inks investment pacts of Rs 3,214 cr, Kaziranga to get 5-star resort

Assam inks investment pacts of Rs 3,214 cr, Kaziranga to get 5-star resort

"Kaziranga will soon have a five-star resort to attract tourists from across the world. It will be set up by the Hyatt Group at an investment of Rs 100 crore, offering 100-120 rooms," Sarma said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam is moving forward fast towards becoming an industrialised state

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Assam government on Saturday inked agreements with multiple companies who will cumulatively invest Rs 3,214 crore in the state.

Attending the programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is hoping to attract investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next two-three years.

"Today, we have signed MoUs with six companies for a total investment of Rs 3,114 crore. This will cumulatively generate more than 5,000 job opportunities over the coming years," he added.

Apart from these, another agreement will be signed by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation for setting up a five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park.

"Kaziranga will soon have a five-star resort to attract tourists from across the world. It will be set up by the Hyatt Group at an investment of Rs 100 crore, offering 100-120 rooms," Sarma said.

"Assam is moving forward fast towards becoming an industrialised state. With today's programme, this year we have signed MoUs that will bring record investments of Rs 11,314 crore, creating over 10,000 jobs in the state," he added.

The chief minister said that another batch of proposals worth Rs 10,000 crore is under active consideration of the Industry Department.

"We have made the processes very simple for investors. Instead of running to different departments, a dedicated committee has been formed to process such applications. Assam has a robust policy to support industries. Even after the plant is commissioned, we work alongside businesses to solve teething problems," he said.

From labour to land sale permission, the state government has fast-tracked the clearance process for industries. Assam is now on the radar of big-ticket investors, Sarma said.

"The PSUs as of now are investing around Rs 75,000 crore in Assam. In the private sector, I hope that we will be able to bring Rs 50,000 crore investments in the next one to one-and-half years, and another Rs 50,000 in the subsequent one year," he said.

Also Read

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Assam NMMS exam 2023 announced: Check cut-offs, scholarship, date and more

Would like to organise competitions, develop culture of guides in Kashi: PM

Indian High Commission in London starts 'Home Away from Home' initiative

Punjab students invest Rs 68,000 cr annually in Canadian education: Report

PM Modi inaugurates 16 residential schools for needy children in UP

New paths for women's development will open: PM Modi on quota Bill

Topics :Assam assembly pollsAssamKaziranga National ParkInvestment strategies

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story