Assam luxury hospitality firm bags catering contract for Vande Bharat Train

An Assam-based luxury hospitality brand has secured the catering contract for India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, marking a first for a Northeast-based hospitality firm to bring its curated cuisine onboard the premium overnight service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal.

Mayfair Spring Valley Resort on Saturday said it has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as the official caterer for the train.

Under the arrangement, passengers will be served a range of traditional West Bengal and Assam dishes prepared using locally sourced ingredients, a statement said.

The menu includes items such as basanti pulao, cholar and moong dal, chanar and dhokar preparations, Assamese joha rice, mati mohor and masoor dali, seasonal vegetable bhajis, and regional sweets like sandesh, coconut burfi and rasgulla. The resort informed that the onboard menu has been designed to suit overnight travel, focusing on vegetarian meals with mild spice profiles, seasonal produce and traditional cooking methods while retaining regional flavours. "Each dish onboard has been carefully curated to reflect the authentic flavours, traditions and culinary heritage of Bengal and Assam while meeting modern dining expectations," said Ratan Sharma, managing director of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati.