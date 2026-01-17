Shinde's betrayal of Marathi manoos paved way for BJP mayor in Mumbai: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's betrayal of the Marathi manoos paved the way for the BJP to win the Mumbai civic elections and install its mayor.

The BJP has officially maintained that the next mayor of Mumbai will be from Mahayuti (the BJP-Shiv Sena combine).

Raut also suggested that the Sena (UBT) ally, MNS, underperformed in the polls, saying the Raj Thackeray-led party was expected to win 10-12 more seats.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance ended the 30-year-old monopoly of the Thackeray family on the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the high-stakes elections, securing 89 of 227 seats.

The BJP, however, will need the support of ally Shiv Sena which bagged 29 seats, to run the civic body. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS bagged 65 and six seats, respectively. Raut said the Thackeray cousins collectively won 71 seats in Mumbai on the strong backing of the Marathi manoos, which is a huge achievement. Apparently acknowledging the altered power dynamics in Mumbai's civic politics, Raut said the Sena (UBT)-MNS combine will not allow the BJP-Sena to do anything detrimental to Mumbai's interests. Results have indicated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has managed to retain its traditional Marathi strongholds in central Mumbai, even though it lost control of Mumbai.

According to Raut, the Sena UBT-MNS lost 10 to 12 seats by a wafer-thin margin of 50 to 100 votes. "We resisted the mob rule, use of power, and power of money," Raut said, targeting the BJP-Sena alliance. He said 90 per cent of the 60 corporators who switched sides and joined the Shinde-led Sena bit the dust. In a stinging attack on Shinde, who engineered a split in undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, Raut said, "You have betrayed Marathi manoos and Mumbai. Otherwise, 100 generations of the BJP would not have been able to install its mayor. Marathi people will never forgive you." He also said the Congress's strategic move to contest solo in the BMC elections clicked.

"We held discussions, and it (the strategy) worked," he said. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats. Analysing the overall performance of the Opposition, Raut said we could have won 10 to 12 additional seats, which would have prevented the BJP from installing its mayor, reiterating the commitment to play the role of a strong Opposition. Against the backdrop of the BJP's stellar showing in Mumbai and 24 other municipal corporations, Raut said Shinde's political decline will begin as the BJP does not need him. The Sena (UBT) MP further said that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar won't remain in power longer as the BJP is bitter towards him after their face-off in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.