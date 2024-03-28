Assam politician lambasted for sleeping on pile of Rs 500 notes in pic

A photo of Assam politician Benjamin Basumatary sleeping on a pile of Rs 500 banknotes has ignited a row on social media ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Basumatary is accused in a huge corruption case regarding the Prime Minister's housing scheme and the rural jobs scheme, NDTV detailed.

A suspended United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) member, BJP's partner in Assam, he was seen without his shirt, and shrouded in Rs 500 notes in a photo that is being circulated on the web.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Assam politician on a pile of Rs 500: Official statement

Pramod Boro, UPPL chief and the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) gave an explanation earlier today, expressing Mr Basumatary is no longer connected with the party.

Mr Boro stated, "A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024".

"Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024. I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts," he further added.

Assam politician Benjamin Basumatary: Overview

The Bodoland leader is blamed in a gigantic corruption case connected to the Prime Minister's housing scheme and the rural jobs scheme, mentioned sources. He purportedly got bribes from the beneficiaries of the PMAY and MNREGA plans under his VCDC in the Odalguri Development Zone, NDTV said, quoting a source.

The image has sparked a strong backlash on social media and raised questions on whether he is from the Bodoland-based United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) member, popular for its anti-corruption position.