Delhi HC dismisses Cong's plea against tax re-assessment by I-T authorities

Earlier, Congress party had challenged initiation of re-assessment proceedings pertaining to assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected petitions by the Congress challenging the initiation of tax reassessment proceedings against it for a period of four years by tax authorities.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the pleas were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another year.

The present matter pertained to assessment years 2017 to 2021.

In the earlier petition, which was dismissed last week, the Congress party had challenged initiation of re-assessment proceedings pertaining to assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

