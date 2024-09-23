Assam's rhino population grows fivefold as poaching drops 86% since 2016

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaziranga National Park houses 80 per cent of India's rhino population, while Orang National Park holds 4 per cent, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary 3 per cent, and Manas National Park 1 per cent

Rhinoceroses
Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Assam has seen a fivefold increase in its one-horned rhinoceros population over the past sixty years, growing from about 600 in the 1960s to over 3,000. This data was shared by the Assam government in celebration of World Rhino Day on Sunday. The species is classified as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List.

Currently, 80 per cent of India’s rhino population is concentrated in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, while Orang National Park hosts 4 per cent, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary 3 per cent, and Manas National Park 1 per cent.

Apart from Assam, Jaldapara National Park accounts for 9 per cent of the country’s total rhinos, with Gorumara National Park in West Bengal housing 2 per cent, and Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh having 1 per cent.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the population growth to various conservation efforts implemented by the government.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Rhinos are synonymous with Assam’s identity. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity. Since taking office, we have launched several initiatives to protect and expand their habitats.”
The Chief Minister mentioned the government’s efforts in rhino conservation, emphasising the expansion and restoration of habitats in various locations. He said 200.7 sq km have been added to Orang National Park and 195 sq km to Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary. Additionally, 12.8 sq km of rhino habitat have been restored and cleared of encroachments in the Laokhowa-Burachapori complex, allowing rhinos to return to the area.

Alongside habitat protection, Sarma highlighted a remarkable decline in poaching, which has decreased by 86 per cent since the government assumed office in 2016. The collaborative efforts between the state government and local communities have greatly enhanced the safety of Assam’s rhinos.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

