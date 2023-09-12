Home / India News / Assam spent Rs 108 cr as rent for choppers, aircraft in 5 yrs: Minister

The Assam government has spent more than Rs 108 crore as rent for helicopters and chartered aircraft in the last five financial years, minister Ranjeet Dass informed the state assembly on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Guwahati

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
The Assam government has spent more than Rs 108 crore as rent for helicopters and chartered aircraft in the last five financial years, minister Ranjeet Dass informed the state assembly on Tuesday.

The highest amount of Rs 34,13,42,303 was paid in 2022-23, he said.

Dass, the Minister of General Administration Department, was replying to a question by Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora on expenses incurred towards rent of helicopters and charted planes.

The rented aircraft were used for participating in different government programmes in 2022-23, he said.

The expenditure incurred in 2020-21 was Rs 25,05,70,036, and Rs 19,71,42,601 in 2021-22.

The total amount spent in the last five years was Rs 1,08,10,06,471, Dass added.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

