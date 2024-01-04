Home / India News / Assam: Transporters calls 2 day strike against new laws on hit-and-run

Assam: Transporters calls 2 day strike against new laws on hit-and-run

Multiple associations of public transport, including buses, cabs and autos, goods carriers and fuel tankers, have joined hands and announced their participation in the agitation

File photo: Truck drivers protest
Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Movement of all commercial vehicles in Assam is likely to come to a halt as a joint forum of all transporters' unions called for a strike for 48 hours from Friday to protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Multiple associations of public transport, including buses, cabs and autos, goods carriers and fuel tankers, have joined hands and announced their participation in the agitation.

"The government only wants to blame drivers for any unfortunate incident even if they may not have committed the crime. Instead of improving road conditions, they are penalising the poor drivers," said Ramen Das, the convenor of Assam Motor Worker Associations' Joint Platform.

He said no driver intentionally commits a fatal accident and many times, the fault is of others involved in mishaps.

"The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-driver and is against owners of vehicles. We call for a strike of all vehicles from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Sunday to press our demand for withdrawal of the legislation," Das said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), set to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers, who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities, face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The punishment for such offences was two years in the British-era IPC.

The transporters' platform has also asked private car owners to join the stir as the law is applicable to everyone irrespective of whether someone is driving a commercial vehicle or a small car, he added.

Meanwhile, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across the state with people lining up to fill the tanks of their vehicles amidst fears of fuel shortages.

Topics :AssamIndian Penal Codecommercial vehiclesPublic Transport

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

