Maha reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally now 110

The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 171 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a health department official said.

The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed.

There are 914 active cases in the state, while the tally of those caused by the JN.1 variant stands at 110, it said.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtraCoronavirus Tests

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

