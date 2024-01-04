Maha reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally now 110

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 171 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a health department official said.

The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There are 914 active cases in the state, while the tally of those caused by the JN.1 variant stands at 110, it said.

It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery.