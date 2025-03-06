Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / AstraZeneca gets nod to import, sell hyperkalaemia treatment drug in India

AstraZeneca gets nod to import, sell hyperkalaemia treatment drug in India

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adult patients

AstraZeneca
Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adult patients. | Illustration: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Thursday said it has received permission from India's drug regulator to import and sell sodium zirconium cyclosilicate powder for oral suspension used in treatment of hyperkalaemia -- higher than normal potassium levels in the blood -- in adults. 
The company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, government of India, to import pharmaceutical formulations of sodium zirconium cyclosilicate powder for oral suspension 5 g and 10 g (Lokelma), AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing. 
Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adult patients. 
"The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of sodium zirconium cyclosilicate powder for oral suspension 5 g and 10 g (Lokelma) in India for the above specified indications, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals," it added. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE updates: Will need to monitor trade talks with US, says FM Sitharaman

Registration for Ayushman Bharat to start this month: Delhi health minister

Women's Day 2025: Menstrual leave push redefines workplace priorities

ED raids SDPI offices: Rijiju says agencies act on facts and figures

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Topics :AstraZenecaDrug makers

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story