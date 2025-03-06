BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Several top BJP leaders including party's state president B Y Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Sivasri Skandaprasad
The wedding was held traditionally amid the chanting of Vedic hymns | Image: X/@Srikantkarunesh
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday tied the knot with Carnatic classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in the city.

The wedding was held traditionally amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Several top BJP leaders including party's state president B Y Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Surya would marry Sivasri, a bioengineering graduate with a master's degree from Chennai Sanskrit College.

She is also a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Recently the 34-year-old MP and the classical singer were seen at spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram, seeking his blessings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

